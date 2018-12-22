East Delhi body issues show-cause notice to 15 malls and hospitals over parking fee

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has issued show-cause notice to 15 malls and hospitals in areas under its jurisdiction, including Max Hospital in Patparganj, Dharamshila hospital in Vasundhara Enclave and V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar overcharging parking fee “illegally”.

Mayor of the East civic body, Bipin Bihari Singh, said that despite EDMC declaring that parking fee cannot be charged, the malls and hospitals were not obeying the orders.

They have now been given one week to respond to the notice.

Other malls and hospitals on the list include Cross River Mall, Aditya Mega Mall and Parsvnath Mall in Shahdara, Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar.

Singh said that in case their response is found to be unsatisfactory, a penalty would be imposed. It will be caculated based on the duration of the violation, and earnings made by these institutions through parking.