East body sanitation workers take protest to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

Thousands of sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Thursday staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding the release of enough funds to the civic body. Workers of the cash-strapped EDMC, ruled by the BJP, have been on strike since September 12, demanding regularisation of jobs, timely payment of salary and arrears.

“Sanitation workers are protesting outside my residence. BJP has misled them. I am going to talk to them and present facts before them. I am really worried about the sanitation arrangements in the city and the workers. They have to protest every two months to get their salaries,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Pradesh Swachata Workers’ Union President, Sanjay Gahlot, said, “We decided to hold a protest outside the CM’s house… in the fight between the BJP and AAP, it is sanitation workers who suffer the most…” Since 2015, sanitation workers of the East civic body have gone on strike nine times.

The Delhi government hit back saying the Centre and MCDs are playing dirty politics on workers’ issues. On Wednesday, the Delhi government told the Supreme Court that it would release Rs 500 crore within two days to the civic body. According to officials, both the East and North civic bodies need a Rs 7,000-crore bailout package to pull them out of the crisis.

