East and New Delhi see maximum rainfall, Northwest receives the least

Delhi is expected to get heavy rainfall on Wednesday, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, three days behind schedule, but brought heavy rain. It wiped out the deficit that had persisted till then. In the month of June, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 141.7 mm of rainfall, which is an excess of 91% against a normal amount of 74.1 mm for the month, according to data from the IMD. Much of this rainfall was recorded on Thursday. In the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 117.2 mm of rainfall. Till June 30, there was a rainfall deficit of around 67%.

East and New Delhi have received the maximum amount of rainfall so far, according to IMD’s customised rainfall information system.

While East Delhi received 111% more the usual rain, New Delhi received 58% excess. Northwest Delhi has got the least rain and has a deficit of 84%, data shows.

On Sunday, the city recorded very light rain with 0.1mm precipitation at the Safdarjung observatory, but some parts of the city, such as the Ridge (22 mm), Delhi University (19 mm) and Pitampura (20.5 mm) received moderate rain.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal, while the minimum was 26.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. Humidity oscillated between 83% and 62%.

According to IMD’s forecast, Monday is expected to see light rain and thundershowers. The temperature will be between 36 and 27 degrees Celsius. Tuesday is expected to see moderate rain, followed by heavy rain on Wednesday. The day temperature on Wednesday is expected to drop to 32 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD

parameters, rainfall below 15 mm is light, between 15mm and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is very heavy. Extremely heavy rainfall will be anything over 204.4 mm.