Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi, adjoining areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday night.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit near Jhajjar in Haryana.

In June, an earthquake of magnitude 2.1 had struck New Delhi, with its epicentre in the Punjabi Bagh area.

The NCS deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around the national capital after the region saw a series of tremors from April to August in 2020.

Based on the analysis of satellite images, active faults have been observed at various locations, such as Kamla Nehru Ridge, Wazirabad and Timarpur in Delhi; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.