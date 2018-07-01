Earthquake in Haryana’s Sonipat, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

Haryana’s Sonipat earthquake: People in the national capital region reported feeling light tremors. Haryana’s Sonipat earthquake: People in the national capital region reported feeling light tremors.

An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Haryana’s Sonipat at 3.37 pm on Sunday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh, according to reports. However, there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far.

Earlier in May, a magnitude of 6.2 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan. The tremors of the quake were felt in parts of northern Indian and Pakistan.

People in the national capital region reported feeling light tremors. Punjab, Haryana and J&K also felt the aftermath of the quake, a MeT Department official confirmed.

“The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale,” the official said.

