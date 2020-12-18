Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi NCR

Tremors were felt in and around Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was detected near Delhi late Thursday. The epicentre of the quake was Alwar, Rajasthan. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck the area at 11.46 pm.

Although the region has been experiencing a series of minor quakes in the past few months, scientists are unequivocal in asserting that no unusual seismic activity is taking place around Delhi.

An analysis of the earthquakes which occurred in and around Delhi in the past 20 years have not show any definite pattern in the frequency of the quakes which could suggest an increase in seismic activity, Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier said.

Detection of earthquakes, especially those of smaller magnitude, being recorded in an area also depends on the number of seismic recorders installed in that area. The area around Delhi has the most dense concentration of seismometers anywhere in the country, even more than the Himalayan region which is seismically much more active. Out of the 115 detectors installed in the country, 16 are in or around Delhi. As a result, even the earthquakes of smaller magnitude, those that are not even felt by most people, are recorded, and this information is publicly accessible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.