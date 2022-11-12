Another earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, parts of North India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening. The epicentre of the quake was recorded in Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. There was no immediate report of any damage.

This is the second earthquake incident in one week. On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck Nepal, sending tremors to parts of north India, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Lucknow. At least six people were killed in Nepal’s Doti district in a house collapse.

The quake prompted panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses at 7.57 pm. This is the third earthquake in Nepal in a week. Many also took to social media to check if what they had felt was indeed an earthquake. In RWA groups, people posted videos of household items shaking. Among those who tweeted was BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, who wrote: “That was a long eartuhquake.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I hope that everyone is safe.”