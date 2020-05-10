Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded 21 kilometres from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. (File photo) An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded 21 kilometres from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded 21 kilometres from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Parts of New Delhi and its adjoining areas felt tremors at around 13.45 pm today.

There were no reports of loss of life or property, news agency PTI reported.

