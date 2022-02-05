scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Tremors felt in parts of Delhi, J&K after earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 10:17:15 am
An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude and at a depth of 181 km occurred at 9.45 am Saturday in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. It sent tremors across parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi NCR.

The quake was reported 259 km northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan, 317 km southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan, 346 km north-northwest of Islamabad in Pakistan, and 395 km northwest of Gulmarg and 422 km northwest of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

More details awaited.

