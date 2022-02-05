Tremors felt in parts of Delhi, J&K after earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 10:17:15 am
Updated: February 5, 2022 10:17:15 am
An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude and at a depth of 181 km occurred at 9.45 am Saturday in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. It sent tremors across parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi NCR.
The quake was reported 259 km northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan, 317 km southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan, 346 km north-northwest of Islamabad in Pakistan, and 395 km northwest of Gulmarg and 422 km northwest of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
More details awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd