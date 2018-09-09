Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Mild tremors felt in Delhi and NCR after 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Haryana

The Indian Meteorological Department said the earthquake struck at about 4:37 pm at a depth of 10 km.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2018 6:13:25 pm
indonesia, indonesia earth quake, earthquake, quake indonesia, indian express, world news An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Haryana’s Jhajjar district. (Representational image)

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Haryana’s Jhajjar district following which mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon. The Indian Meteorological Department said the earthquake struck at about 4:37 pm at a depth of 10 km.

(More details awaited)

