Earthmover overturns into drain at South Delhi construction site, driver killed

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A 23-year-old earthmover driver was killed after the machine he was operating overturned into a deep drain at a construction site near Dayal Singh College in South Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
According to the police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Lodhi Colony Police Station on Wednesday. When officers reached the spot, they found the operator, identified as Abhishek, trapped beneath the overturned machine with critical injuries. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.
Abhishek, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, had been engaged as an earthmover driver by a contractor for drain cleaning work at the site, officers said.
According to police, preliminary inquiry revealed that the work was being carried out as part of a government project executed through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which had further assigned the work to one K R Anand, who is a private contractor. The JCB involved in the incident had been hired from another firm, called Milestone Earthcon, officers said.
Police said the machine was pushing heavy stones into a drain channel around 16-feet-deep when it lost balance and toppled. “The edge of the drain was unstable and not properly reinforced. Prima facie, inadequate safety measures appear to have contributed to the incident,” said Anant Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
Meanwhile, DMRC said the mishap occurred when the operator lost control of the machine while hauling debris.
“The operator of a backhoe loader, employed with DMRC’s contractor Anand, unfortunately crossed the cut-out and sustained injuries. The operator failed to apply the brake in time and lost control. The front wheel of the loader went into the cut-out and the machine tilted leading to this mishap,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC.
Dayal added that the injured operator was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre but could not be saved. “DMRC has initiated a thorough inquiry into the incident, and appropriate action will be taken. All necessary assistance to the family is being extended by the contractor as well as DMRC,” he said.
Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the contractor and other agencies, particularly regarding adherence to safety protocols and supervision at the site.
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