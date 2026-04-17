Earthmover overturns into drain at South Delhi construction site, driver killed

A 23-year-old operator was killed on Wednesday after his earthmover overturned into a drain near South Delhi's Dayal Singh College; police are investigating potential site negligence. (File/Representation)

A 23-year-old earthmover driver was killed after the machine he was operating overturned into a deep drain at a construction site near Dayal Singh College in South Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Lodhi Colony Police Station on Wednesday. When officers reached the spot, they found the operator, identified as Abhishek, trapped beneath the overturned machine with critical injuries. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.

Abhishek, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, had been engaged as an earthmover driver by a contractor for drain cleaning work at the site, officers said.