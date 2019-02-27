Early morning crash at ITO leaves one dead, many injured

The driver of a dumper truck died, while 15 people travelling in a DTC low-floor bus were injured after the truck rammed the bus near the ITO flyover Tuesday morning, police said. The injured included elderly men and women and middle-aged couples who were returning from Uttar Pradesh and were en route to their homes in Delhi. They were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where five patients were shifted to the neuro emergency ward, and four to the surgery ward.

“We also referred some patients to Guru Nanak Hospital, while those with simple injuries were discharged. Those at the hospital are stable but their condition could worsen because of their age and nature of injuries,” said an official from Lok Nayak Hospital. Police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) at IP Estate police station. However, no one has been named as the truck driver is dead, police said.

Police said the investigation will also focus on traffic lights in the area that are on blink mode during the night which, they believe, could have confused the two drivers. “We are investigating the angle of blinker lights confusing the drivers. Our teams will look into the matter today,” said DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Police received a call about the accident around 4 am. A PCR van rushed to the spot and found that a dumper truck and a DTC bus (route 740) had collided near the ITO crossing. The truck was coming from Sarai Kale Khan while the bus was going from Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar. Eyewitnesses claimed the impact was such that the bus veered off track, rammed a divider, and hit an electricity pole before coming to a halt.

Two of the injured, Sushil Chand (62) and his wife Reshma Devi (58), said they were returning from the Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. “We were going back to our house in Dwarka, and were asleep when the crash took place,” Sushil said.

He tried to look for his wife, but lost consciousness. He said he remembers being hauled out of the wreckage by policemen and the faint cries of people. His son Sooraj, who went to the accident spot and later reached the hospital, said, “My parents are lucky that they escaped without a scratch.”

At the neuro emergency ward, Moni, the granddaughter of 80-year-old Somvati, prayed for a speedy recovery. “My grandmother was coming from Jalalabad in UP to meet her son in Madhu Vihar. Her sister, Seema, was accompanying her. Seema has head injuries and my grandmother has chest injuries. I hope they recover quickly,” said Moni.