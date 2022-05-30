scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Eagle with tracking device found at Rashtrapati Bhavan sparks concerns, officials later find it’s for a conservation project

The eagle was found after rain and strong wind lashed parts of Delhi in the evening, leaving trees uprooted. “After the rain stopped, around 4.45 pm, security agencies found the eagle on the lawn and went to pick it up.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral |
May 30, 2022 9:07:31 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus news, ACP posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive, delhi coronavirus updates, delhi police coronavirus cases, Covid-19 news, lockdown latest news, indian expressOfficials of intelligence agencies, security wing of Delhi Police and the special cell were informed about the matter. (Express photo/file)

Delhi Police security personnel as well as central intelligence agencies raised concerns after an eagle, tagged with a satellite tracking device, was found on the lawns of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening. Following an enquiry, it was found that Mumbai-based officials involved in wildlife conservation had attached satellite tracking devices to the bird in an effort to track its movement and get information about its resting places, speed, and food.

The eagle was found after rain and strong wind lashed parts of Delhi in the evening, leaving trees uprooted. “After the rain stopped, around 4.45 pm, security agencies found the eagle on the lawn and went to pick it up. They were taken aback on finding a satellite tracking device attached to it and immediately flashed a message to the control room,” a senior police officer said.

Officials of intelligence agencies, security wing of Delhi Police and the special cell were informed about the matter. “They rushed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and scanned the device. They then found a note, mentioning the Mumbai-based officials, and asked a team to verify the same,” an officer said.

More from Delhi
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

After approaching the officials in Mumbai and scanning the device, security officials informed senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan that nothing suspicious was found.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key – May 30, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Mission Karamyogi’ t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 30, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Mission Karamyogi’ t...
Explained: Mona Lisa — widely loved, frequently attackedPremium
Explained: Mona Lisa — widely loved, frequently attacked
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement