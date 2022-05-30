Eagle with tracking device found at Rashtrapati Bhavan sparks concerns, officials later find it’s for a conservation project

Delhi Police security personnel as well as central intelligence agencies raised concerns after an eagle, tagged with a satellite tracking device, was found on the lawns of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening. Following an enquiry, it was found that Mumbai-based officials involved in wildlife conservation had attached satellite tracking devices to the bird in an effort to track its movement and get information about its resting places, speed, and food.

The eagle was found after rain and strong wind lashed parts of Delhi in the evening, leaving trees uprooted. “After the rain stopped, around 4.45 pm, security agencies found the eagle on the lawn and went to pick it up. They were taken aback on finding a satellite tracking device attached to it and immediately flashed a message to the control room,” a senior police officer said.

Officials of intelligence agencies, security wing of Delhi Police and the special cell were informed about the matter. “They rushed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and scanned the device. They then found a note, mentioning the Mumbai-based officials, and asked a team to verify the same,” an officer said.

After approaching the officials in Mumbai and scanning the device, security officials informed senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan that nothing suspicious was found.