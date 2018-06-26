Eagerly waiting for monsoon, Delhites aren’t aware the city is ill-prepared to prevent water-logging  

A young girl plays with an inflated ball against the backdrop of India Gate as pre-monsoon clouds gather in the sky, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (PTI Photo) A young girl plays with an inflated ball against the backdrop of India Gate as pre-monsoon clouds gather in the sky, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (PTI Photo)

People in Delhi are eagerly waiting for the monsoon to arrive, but they do not know that the national capital is not ready to tackle the problem of water logging if it rains heavily in coming days. The roads in Delhi may witness a flood-like situation this monsoon season as the civic agencies are much behind their schedule of pre-monsoon preparations, suggests an official report.

According to the latest report from the Public Works Department (PWD), desilting of only 27 per cent of the city drains has been done till now. While the deadline for the desilting of drains is June 30, of the total 1,034 roads, only 277 sites across the city have been cleared, the PWD said. Moreover, the department had not completed even 25 per cent of desilting work at 40 per cent sites (419 out of 1,034) until June 21.

The situation is alarming particularly in the North Zone where only 18 per cent desilting has been completed. Of the total 466 sites, only 86 sites have been completely cleared, while at 222 sites the department has not been able to do even 25 per cent work. The report states that the East Zone too is in a bad shape, with only 20 per cent of desilting work completed. In the East Zone, with a total of 312 roads, only 63 sites have been completely cleared.

The work is, however, going on in full swing, with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday urging the authorities to ensure the cleaning of drains at the earliest and also suggested use of modern technology for the purpose. Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in April had announced that the desilting work would be over by June 15, but the deadline was later extended to June 30.

The PWD has identified 157 water-logging prone locations on the basis of experience during the previous monsoons. It will deploy temporary pumps, maintenance vans and labour to avoid water-logging at these sites. The traffic police have also identified 370 vulnerable water-logging locations, of which 312 come under the PWD and the remaining 58 under other departments.

A total of 143 maintenance vans will be deployed across the city — 34 in East, 60 in South and 49 in the North zone. Over 680 workers will also be deployed to handle these vans, according to officials. Besides, a booklet titled “PWD Flood Control Order 2018” has also been released for officials specifying the necessary action to be taken when required.

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit New Delhi and other parts of the North Indian plains on June 29. Last year, the city faced water-logging cases on a number of roads, which resulted in heavy traffic jams.

(With IANS inputs)

