E-waste eco-park to be set up in Delhi

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a decision to set up an e-waste eco-park in the city, to dismantle, segregate and recycle e-waste.

The park is also likely to have a refurbishing market, which will sell electronic goods like laptops, mobiles, chargers and batteries. The eco park will provide training and tools to people in the informal sector to “groom them as formal recyclers”, according to a communication from the Delhi government.

“Cooperation with the informal sector will help to ensure availability of e-waste for processing in the formal sector and will contribute to making the formal units economically viable,” the communication stated. The integrated facility will accommodate recyclers, refurbishers, and dismantlers within the premises. Reusable plastic and metals like copper, silver, gold and aluminium extracted from the waste will be transferred to the production line.

Addressing a press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that around 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste are generated in Delhi every year, but it is handled by recyclers in the informal sector. At the eco park, the waste is likely to be recycled in a safe manner. It is slated to come up on around 20 acres of land.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal and a consultant will be appointed soon, Sisodia said.

Going by the communication from the government, collection centres will be set up across 12 zones in the city for e-waste. The eco-park will have set rates for buy-back of electronic goods and electronic components that can be sold to refurbishers.