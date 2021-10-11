E-rickshaw driver dies in Bulandshahr, kin blame cops

An e-rickshaw driver died after allegedly being assaulted by two policemen in Bulandshahr. According to officials, while the two policemen have been suspended, the body of the victim, Gaurishankar, bears no injury marks. He possibly died due to natural causes, they said.

“In Chaudhera village, an incident occurred on Sunday night. The police tried to stop an e-rickshaw which was on its way to the local fair. During this, the driver fainted and was rushed to a hospital and later died during treatment. There are no injury marks on the body and the victim had prolonged illness.

It is alleged that he was beaten up policemen which is being probed,” said Bulandshahr Police in a statement.

The police stated that the driver had heart problems and was a TB patient as well. He allegedly collapsed when confronted by the cops, they added. The family alleged that he was assaulted by the booth in charge and constable — both have now been suspended — which led to his death.

The victim passed away during treatment in an Aligarh Hospital, said police. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to further determine if any injuries were sustained by the victim. No complaint has been submitted against the policemen by the victim’s family.