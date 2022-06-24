Delhi: E-rickshaw driver arrested for killing woman who tried to blackmail him

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman he was in a relationship with after she allegedly tried to blackmail him, said police. The incident took place in Dwarka on Thursday.

Police said the accused was identified as Ajay (26), a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

According to police, they received a call stating that a body of a woman was found near Lal Farm in Mohan Garden area. She had been strangled with her own chunni. They said the victim, a UP resident, was a 35-year-old mother of six who came to meet her sister-in-law who lives in Mohan Garden a week ago.

Police said that based on informers, and manual and technological surveillance, Ajay was arrested after several raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the accused, an e-rickshaw driver, had been in a relationship with the victim for a year. Over the past few days, the victim had allegedly demanded money from him and threatened to implicate him in a false case, after which the accused allegedly decided to murder her, police said.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said: “The accused arrived in Delhi to commit the crime since the victim had come to visit her sister-in-law. He picked up the victim after contacting her on Wednesday. He strangled her using the chunni early on Thursday morning. He then fled, taking her phone with him.”

The DCP added that two mobile phones were recovered from the accused along with the clothes he wore when he allegedly committed the crime. Police said a case has been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence).