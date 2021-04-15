E-rickshaw driver arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

The accused, police said, has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters, both of them minors, over the past two years.

According to police, the accused, an e-rickshaw driver from West Bengal, was residing next door to the victims along with his wife and three sons.

“Since the accused was the neighbor of the victims, he was acquainted with them. He first sexually assaulted the 17-year-old girl in 2019, and the following year he targeted her sister, who is a year younger,” a police official said.

“The girls confided in their parents about their ordeal earlier this month, and the family lodged a complaint at the women’s police station on April 12. An FIR was immediately registered and the accused was arrested from his home within twenty four hours,” he said.

“Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” the official said.