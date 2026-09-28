Cash-on-delivery order, chilli powder, and a robbery: 2 sisters arrested in Delhi

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Around 7.20 pm on September 25, a delivery worker was waiting outside a home near Hanuman Mandir in Rohini Sector 5 with an online order. The woman who had placed it, Nancy Singh, 26, came out to collect the parcel.
But instead of taking the delivery, police alleged, Nancy tried to snatch several parcels from the worker’s delivery bag. When he resisted, she allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes and grabbed the bag.
Moments later, her younger sister Gracy Singh, 20, arrived on a scooter and allegedly knocked him down from behind.
The sisters then fled with several parcels.
A case was registered at Budh Vihar police station under charges of committing or attempting to commit robbery while voluntarily causing hurt.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said a team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh, head constables Rajesh, Kuldeep, Rajesh and Rashmi, and constables Vijay and Sweety was formed to investigate the case.
Within 15 hours, the sisters were arrested from Rohini’s Budh Vihar area.
According to police, the sisters live in a rented home in Karol Bagh. Nancy had completed a course in fashion designing and was unemployed, while Gracy is a Class 12 dropout. Their parents live in Rohini Sector 5, police said.
Their father had previously worked in a private company, according to police, while their brother works for a private company. An officer privy to the investigation said the family was facing financial difficulties and the sisters appeared to have committed the alleged robbery in an attempt to overcome them.
Investigators said Nancy had placed orders for women’s clothing and beauty products through an e-commerce platform on a cash-on-delivery basis. Police suspect the sisters planned to take away the parcels and sell them for money.
The incident initially led investigators to suspect that it could have been staged or that the delivery worker himself might have been involved, police said. However, CCTV footage and other technical evidence subsequently indicated that the robbery had taken place.
When the police team reached the spot, they found the delivery worker with chilli powder on his face and shirt. He was subsequently medically examined and was found to have sustained an injury to his leg.
During questioning, the sisters allegedly told police that they carried chilli powder for their own safety. Police said the claim was still being verified.
Police said three of the allegedly stolen parcels, along with the scooter and a mobile phone purportedly used in the crime, were recovered.
The sisters were initially taken into police custody for two days before being sent to Tihar Jail.
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