Cash-on-delivery order, chilli powder, and a robbery: 2 sisters arrested in Delhi

Nancy Singh, 26, and Gracy, 20, have been set to Tihar Jail. (Source: Express Photo)

Around 7.20 pm on September 25, a delivery worker was waiting outside a home near Hanuman Mandir in Rohini Sector 5 with an online order. The woman who had placed it, Nancy Singh, 26, came out to collect the parcel.

But instead of taking the delivery, police alleged, Nancy tried to snatch several parcels from the worker’s delivery bag. When he resisted, she allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes and grabbed the bag.

Moments later, her younger sister Gracy Singh, 20, arrived on a scooter and allegedly knocked him down from behind.

The sisters then fled with several parcels.

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A case was registered at Budh Vihar police station under charges of committing or attempting to commit robbery while voluntarily causing hurt.