scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Must Read

Dynasty politics dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: PM at BJP parliamentary meeting

Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the saffron party's election victory in four states.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 1:45:40 pm
Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said. (File)

Underlining that the BJP is against dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is because of him that children of several MPs didn’t get tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls, according to sources.

Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the saffron party’s election victory in four states.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP retained power in four, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said.

To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, Modi said, adding that if the children of some party MPs didn’t get tickets in assembly polls, it was because of him, according to sources.

More from Delhi

Modi also appreciated the recently-released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and suggested that such movies should be made more often, sources said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement