Dyal Singh principal accused of plagiarism by four DU teachers

A fresh allegation of plagiarism has surfaced against Dyal Singh (Evening) College Principal Pawan Sharma over an article he wrote in a magazine last year.

The allegation was raised by four teachers — Harish Khanna, Shashi Shekhar Singh, Ashwani Kumar and Shivani Singh of the Samajwadi Shikshak Manch — from different Delhi University colleges. They wrote on Saturday to DU Vice-Chancellor, Pro V-C, Dyal Singh College governing body chairman, Director South Campus and Dean of Colleges, requesting an enquiry.

While Sharma did not respond to calls and texts, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said, “We are meeting Monday to decide on the constitution of inquiry committees. This is not the only case; we have received 4-5 complaints of plagiarism against others too. We will look into it. The V-C is also unwell; we need his approval before we begin the process.”

In their letter, the teachers alleged Sharma has “plagiarised 40 per cent of a two-page article published in the magazine Kurukshetra (Jan 2019 issue) from an article written by journalist K G Suresh (former Director General, IIMC) in a 2015 edition of Employment News, and 22 per cent from other sources”.

“Hence 62 per cent of the article has been plagiarised by Dr Sharma,” they alleged.

