Delhi: 24-year-old man dies in Dwarka workshop fire, brother critical

A 24-year-old man died while his brother sustained severe injuries after a chemical drum exploded inside their workshop in Delhi’s Dwarka Sunday morning. Police said the men were sitting at their workshop where the family repairs sofa and other furniture. A drum, used for storing chemical foam, exploded because of a short circuit and a fire broke out inside the workshop.

According to the police, they received a call around 10.15 am from Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar and informed the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Fire officials said they rushed to the house with two fire tenders.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “There was a blast in the chemical drum. We removed two men from the house. They had over 90 per cent burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. The fire was doused in time,”

The injured men have been identified as Talib (29) and his younger brother Sahil (25). Sahil was taken to the DDU hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Talib has been shifted to Safdarjung hospital for treatment and is critical. Both worked for their father Allauddin at the workshop.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhury said, “We received a call about a fire and rushed to the spot with CATS ambulance and fire teams. The injured were immediately removed. We inspected the area and found burnt clothes and foam dumped near the gate on the first floor. Upon enquiry, Allauddin said he had put an electric rod in water to heat it for work. They clean, repair sofas and beds. The foam in the workshop was used to repair the sofa. However, there was a short circuit in the room and a fire broke out”

The police registered a case at Uttam Nagar police station. The matter is being investigated and the police will question other workers and family members of the victim.