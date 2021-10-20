Day after Dwarka woman’s stabbing, 3 held; accused tried to escape cops by jumping off building

A day after a 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death near her Dwarka home by a man whose advances she had rejected earlier, police have arrested three men — main accused Ankit Gaba (24) and his associates Manish (19) and Himanshu (20).

Police said Dolly Babbar was stabbed at least six times, allegedly by Gaba, while his friends watched. CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused dragging Babbar by her hair and stabbing her. At one point, one of the men is seen trying to intervene, but all of them flee after a delivery executive spots them and calls police.

The delivery person called police at 2.26 am, and personnel who reached the spot found Babbar lying in a pool of blood. They informed her family members, who live around 400 metres away, and took the woman to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Babbar worked as a freelancer with event management companies and had told her family on Monday night that she was going out to attend a birthday party.

According to police, the woman, accused and others had gathered at a spot nearby. It was here that Babbar and the main accused had an argument, following which he allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed her.

Dolly’s brother, Lakshay, told The Indian Express: “My sister called her boyfriend during the party and told him that Gaba was threatening her….”

After allegedly stabbing Babbar, the three accused ran towards Vikas Nagar and took an auto for Anand Vihar. They planned to get a bus from there but couldn’t find one, police said. The men then took another auto and went to ISBT.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP (Dwarka), said, “Our team first scanned all CCTVs and mapped the route taken by the accused. The boys took a bus to Chandigarh and were planning to go to Patiala. They were under stress and ran out of money. They then decided to come back to Delhi. We had already mounted technical surveillance on them. Teams were also sent to Punjab and Haryana to follow them. On Wednesday, we first caught Himanshu and Manish from Dwarka Mor area.”

On their instance, Gaba was found hiding at Sector 23, Dwarka. He tried escaping and fractured both his legs after he jumped from the second floor of a building. Police caught him and sent him to a hospital.

Gaba works as a medical supplier in the area, while the other two men work as delivery executives who worked with him.

The police have recovered a knife used in the crime.