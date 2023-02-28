Dwarka triple murder: Accused had bought three knives online a week ago, say police

A day after a 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two sons before attempting suicide in Dwarka, police suspect the murder was pre-planned as the accused had purportedly purchased three knifes from an e-commerce platform.

Under financial stress, Rajesh (38) had allegedly stabbed his wife and their two sons before slitting his wrist on Sunday. Police said Rajesh is undergoing treatment at the hospital and will be arrested once he is discharged.

During investigation, police found Rajesh ordered the knives a week ago. One of the knives was used during the crime, said police.

According to police, Rajesh used to run a company which was involved in work related to ISO certification. Police sources said his business failed during the Covid-induced lockdown. He then started a shop but couldn’t earn much.

Police said Rajesh had sent a message to his school friends on a WhatsApp group about his financial woes and ending his life. Officials said his friends alerted his brother immediately who then called police around 6 am.

“In the message, he said his business tanked because of Covid. He also named his business associates and alleged that they all left him and started their own ventures by stealing his clients. He then started a small shop. However, he had given a lot of loans and those people refused to repay the money. In total, he has named around 7-8 persons. He decided to end his life,” said a police source.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan had said, “A police team rushed to the house and found their door was locked from the inside. They broke it down and found three bodies. Rajesh was found injured. He had killed his wife and sons and inflicted a deep injury to his wrist.”