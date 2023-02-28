scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Dwarka triple murder: Accused had bought three knives online a week ago, say police

Under financial stress, Rajesh had allegedly stabbed his wife and their two sons before slitting his wrist on Sunday.

One of the knives was used during the crime, said police. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Dwarka triple murder: Accused had bought three knives online a week ago, say police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after a 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two sons before attempting suicide in Dwarka, police suspect the murder was pre-planned as the accused had purportedly purchased three knifes from an e-commerce platform.

Under financial stress, Rajesh (38) had allegedly stabbed his wife and their two sons before slitting his wrist on Sunday. Police said Rajesh is undergoing treatment at the hospital and will be arrested once he is discharged.

During investigation, police found Rajesh ordered the knives a week ago. One of the knives was used during the crime, said police.

According to police, Rajesh used to run a company which was involved in work related to ISO certification. Police sources said his business failed during the Covid-induced lockdown. He then started a shop but couldn’t earn much.

Police said Rajesh had sent a message to his school friends on a WhatsApp group about his financial woes and ending his life. Officials said his friends alerted his brother immediately who then called police around 6 am.

Don't miss |Anjali case fallout: Delhi Police separates PCR unit from district teams

“In the message, he said his business tanked because of Covid. He also named his business associates and alleged that they all left him and started their own ventures by stealing his clients. He then started a small shop. However, he had given a lot of loans and those people refused to repay the money. In total, he has named around 7-8 persons. He decided to end his life,” said a police source.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia Arrest Live Updates: Sisodia sent in CBI custody till March 4
delhi liquor policy, manish sisodia, sisodia arrest, BJP on delhi liquor policy, what is delhi liquor policy, Indian Express
Even BJP didn't anticipate how Delhi excise issue would snowball
Delhi Police yet to release MP Sanjay Singh, minister Gopal Rai and other...
Manish Sisodia arrested, BJP shifts targets — ‘Kejriwal is next’

DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan had said, “A police team rushed to the house and found their door was locked from the inside. They broke it down and found three bodies. Rajesh was found injured. He had killed his wife and sons and inflicted a deep injury to his wrist.”

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 08:50 IST
Next Story

RPG attack mastermind ‘involved’ in five murder cases, wanted in 9 others

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close