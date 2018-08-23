Dwarka: Three more puppies found dead, cops probe poisoning claim

Seven puppies, under two months old, were found dead inside a society in Dwarka’s Sector 18 on Monday. Seven puppies, under two months old, were found dead inside a society in Dwarka’s Sector 18 on Monday.

Days after seven puppies were found killed in a Dwarka society, the bodies of three puppies, aged six months, were found inside another prominent housing complex nearby. Police have launched an investigation after the caller, who discovered the carcasses, claimed they were poisoned.

The three carcasses were found early Wednesday, following which the complainant, the director general of a policy intervention group, Dr Kalyan Goswami, called DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse and local police station, and apprised them about the matter.

“We got the call regarding the poisoning of puppies. So far, it is unclear as to how they died and only a post-mortem report in the case will be able to ascertain the cause of death,” Alphonse said.

It was just two days ago that seven puppies were found dead inside Kargil apartments in Dwarka Sector-18. The puppies were found with their throats slit and multiple puncture wounds, following which a case was registered. Police have so far not been unable to ascertain the identity of the killer, as the lack of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses have hindered the probe.

The three puppies were found dead inside Akshar Dham apartments in Dwarka Sector 19. “Two puppies were found inside a society park, while one was found 20 metres away from the park, on a street,” Goswami said.

There are two parks inside the society with 12 guards, who also told the complainant that nothing suspicious was spotted in the early morning hours, when the deaths took place. Goswami had last fed the dogs in the evening and claimed that they were “healthy” and showed “no signs of distress”.

The carcasses were initially taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. “So far, no formal complaint has been received. But we will take action after the autopsy sheds more light on the case,” Alphonse said.

