Dwarka lynching: Police say two suspects identified

Police Thursday said they have identified two persons in connection with the lynching of a 40-year-old caretaker of a Dwarka farmhouse over suspicion of cow slaughter.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when a group of 10-15 men, who claimed to be ‘gau rakshaks’, allegedly attacked the victim, Rajaram, and five-six of his associates. He died at the hospital. While arrests have been made in the alleged cow slaughter case, no arrest has been made in the murder-assault case.

A police officer said, “We had arrested five men in the first case. The teams are now looking for those involved in the murder-assault case. They were around 10-15 of them and they fled when police arrived. There are no CCTVs near the spot and in the area. However, with the help of dump data from devices used near the spot, we have a few leads. We have identified the presence of two men. Teams have been sent to Delhi, Haryana and other states to make arrests.”

The Indian Express had reported that the police FIR filed in connection with the lynching suggests that police personnel had reached the spot when the group of 10-15 men were assaulting the victim, and that the accused managed to leave without giving police their names.

“Ct Ravinder… reached Main Jhatikra Road where a group of 15-20 men from Delhi ‘Gau Rakshak Dal’ were present. Towards the right side of the main gate, we found the heads of two-three cows and other remains,” alleges the FIR, lodged on the complaint of a police officer in Dwarka.

The FIR, which was accessed by The Indian Express, reveals that the men involved in the assault left despite police being present at the spot. It states: “There were eight cows and two calves at the spot. These were taken to a safe gaushala. After this, the members of ‘Gau Rakshak Dal’ left without giving their names…”

Police had claimed they found two pick-up vans outside the farmhouse and collected the animal carcass for post-mortem and further examination. “We are waiting for the autopsy and medical report on the carcass. Legal action has been initiated in the matter. We suspect there were more locals who were involved… and will take action against them,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Rajaram’s family said he worked at the farmhouse and sold milk to villagers nearby and claimed police took away their cattle. Jhaso Devi, Rajaram’s wife, had earlier told The Indian Express that she had got three of the cows from her brother’s family and other cows on rent.

“We are scared we will lose this farmhouse and have no place to live. All these rumours are false. My son also works at a gaushala. We hope nothing happens to him…,” she said.