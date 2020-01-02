Dwarka jeweller murder: Police get court nod for narco test on wife, her brother

Police got the court’s nod for narco test on the deceased jeweller’s wife and her brother. (Representational Image) Police got the court’s nod for narco test on the deceased jeweller’s wife and her brother. (Representational Image)

Failing to make headway in the murder case of a 37-year-old jeweller, who was found dead in his Dwarka home last September, the Delhi Police has decided to conduct a narco analysis test on his wife and her brother at a lab in Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar.

On September 4, Lalit Aggarwal, owner of Satyam Jewellers, was found with his throat slit inside his bedroom. His eldest son was sleeping alongside him. Police said Aggarwal was dressed in formal clothes.

He is survived by his wife Neha Aggarwal (34) and two sons, aged 14 and 9. His family claimed the assailants slipped away unnoticed after committing the crime.

In their investigation so far, police have found that entry to the house was friendly and the house wasn’t ransacked. There were five people inside the house when the incident took place.

“A few days ago, the investigation officer (IO) moved an application before Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Kumar Meena in a Dwarka court to conduct a narco analysis test on suspect Neha and her brother. The IO also submitted affidavit of their consent. While granting permission, the court asked the IO to conduct the test in four weeks,” said a senior police officer.

The move comes after police found contradictions in their statements. Using technical surveillance, police found that Neha’s brother was in the vicinity but had not told them about it.

Neha had told The Indian Express, “After dinner around 10 pm, Lalit and our eldest son went to sleep. I went to sleep in the other room along with my sister, mother and our youngest son. Around 1 am, I woke up to go to the bathroom. I also went inside Lalit’s room and plugged in the mosquito repellent — everything was fine then. Around 2 am, my son came and told me his father woke him up but didn’t say anything, and that he saw blood near his father’s face. We went to the room and saw Lalit lying on the bed, unconscious and blood oozing from his neck.”

