Dwarka house robbery: Two arrested after brief exchange of fire

Dwarka Police, after a brief exchange of fire, arrested two of the four robbers who held a family hostage and looted jewellery and Rs 8 lakh cash. The two were held from the Uttam Nagar terminal area late on Saturday.

Three rounds were fired, including two by the police in self-defence, during the shootout in which one of the accused — Ankush Prasad (24) — sustained injuries on his right leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His associate, Mukul Lal, who had come out of jail two months ago, was also arrested, police said.

Four armed assailants, posing as electricians, allegedly broke into the house of a property dealer in Dwarka on July 7, held the family hostage, and fled with Rs 8 lakh cash and jewellery. “The men, wearing masks and carrying weapons, arrived on two scooters. They entered property dealer Vinod Lal’s house in his absence. One of them was wearing a helmet while the others wore caps,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said during investigation, police found that one of the employees of Vinod Lal, Dipanshu alias Vaasu, who is a resident of Sadar Bazar, was in constant touch with the accused and he was the one who provided information to his associates.

“We gathered more information about them and identified the four accused — Ankush, Mukul, Jitendra and Javed. Jitendra and Javed are registered criminals from the Gulabi Bagh and Raghubir Nagar areas. All of them have a criminal background and had committed similar robberies. Dipanshu, too, was also involved in one such robbery,” he added.

“The special staff of Dwarka district received information on Saturday night that Ankush would come to Uttam Nagar terminal to meet his associate. Acting on this information, a trap was set up. When the team spotted the accused arriving on a motorcycle at around 1 am, he was asked to surrender but he tried to escape. He started shooting at the cops when in self-defence, the team fired back,” a senior police officer said. Local police were informed and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.