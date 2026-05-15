Dwarka Expressway residents move NGT against proposed waste collection centre at Gurgaon Sector 106

The Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA) has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the establishment of a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Collection Centre at Sector 106 as proposed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The petition, filed by advocates Seema Nain, Yash Vermani, and Shrishti Singh on behalf of the residents’ body, alleged that the facility violates the C&D Waste Management Rules of 2016 and 2025, and guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Opposing the establishment of the facility near Godrej Meridien and Village Babupur, the DXP-GDA highlighted that the site is in the middle of densely populated habitation clusters and adjacent to an approved nursery school.

The petition raised concern over the potential pollution of Sahibi river, noting that the proposed site is adjacent to a drain that merges into the river. The applicants also expressed concern that leachate generated from the site’s dust control measures could flow into the drain and contaminate the water body.

Furthermore, the plea stated, the site is located at an aerial distance of less than 10 km from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The petitioners argued that the proximity creates a constant risk to aircraft navigating the airspace, citing violations of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

According to the synopsis submitted to the tribunal, the MCG had shown the construction activities as “work-in-progress” in a memo dated December 30, 2025, submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The applicants also flagged the alleged illegal felling of trees at the site without prior approval from the Divisional Forest Officer, an act reportedly observed by residents during a peaceful protest this February.

Pending the disposal of the application, the DXP-GDA requested the NGT to direct the MCG to put the proposal “on hold” and maintain a status quo on the construction.

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The association also sought the constitution of a joint committee comprising the CPCB, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and an independent environmental expert to inspect the site and submit a report on potential ecological degradation.

The residents also urged the NGT to order the removal of existing structures, direct authorities to select an alternate site far from residential clusters, and impose environmental compensation for the alleged illegal tree-felling alongside mandated compensatory afforestation.

DXP-GDA Convener Sunny Daultabad termed the project an “environmental negligence”, saying: “Dwarka Expressway is emerging as one of the most densely populated residential corridors of Gurugram. Residents cannot be forced to live amidst dust, debris, pollution, and continuous movement of heavy dumpers.”

Advocate Seema Nain emphasised that authorities often make proposals based on promised safeguards that fail on the ground. She cited the existing waste plant near Basai Village in Sector 101 as a prime example of why such facilities should not be permitted near habitation zones. “What initially begins as a collection centre often turns into massive mountains of C&D waste near residential areas,” Nain said, adding that financial penalties on defaulting contractors offer no tangible relief to residents.

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Advocate Yash Vermani added that any project involving large-scale construction waste-handling requires strict scrutiny of its location, traffic impact, and cumulative effect on public health, noting that sustainable development cannot happen at the cost of environmental safety.

Finding viable land for waste management in Gurgaon has historically been fraught with conflict. The current NGT petition stems from an ongoing wave of protests that began earlier this year against proposed C&D plants in Sectors 103 and 106.

In July 2024, the MCG’s attempt to establish a fresh waste processing site in Daultabad near the Dwarka Expressway was met with massive pushback from residents over fears related to health and groundwater contamination that forced the civic body to stall the initiative.