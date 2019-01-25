Dwarka e-way firm files plea in HC over demolition of wall

A day after the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) removed the wall separating the Dwarka Expressway and National Highway 48 on the Haryana Chief Minister’s orders, the concessionaire overseeing the expressway,

Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision.

Inspecting the expressway on Wednesday, Khattar had said: “There are a lot of traffic jams here, because of which I think they have closed this NPR road. We will tell HSVP to open this so the road is opened from here as well, and traffic movement is rectified.This will bring relief to people living along the Expressway.”

MCEPL CEO S Raghuraman told The Indian Express that the order was a “mistake”. “We have filed a petition because we disagree with the order. The CM has set a bad example. We should not make the same mistake he has made,” he said.

The concessionaire has claimed that removing the wall — which had prevented a direct link between the Expressway and NH-48 — would result in significant losses for the company as it would give people living in the area the opportunity to avoid paying toll. The petition will be heard on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, bulldozers were found digging a three-feet-deep ditch at the place where the wall was brought down, to prevent vehicles from using the stretch. Contractors at the spot said they had received orders to dig the ditch.

After questions were raised, the ditch was quickly filled up. Raghuraman denied that they had passed orders for the ditch to be dug. Officials at the National Highways Authority of India also denied any involvement.