On cards, a new medical college and a court complex for Dwarka

Dwarka, a planned sub-city in Southwest Delhi, is set to get a new medical college and a court complex next year. The government plans to convert the Dwarka district court into a medical college and construct a new district court near the National Law College, The Indian Express has learnt.

Inaugurated in 2008, the district court in Dwarka is located in Sector 10, spread across an area of 3.70 Ha. It is a seven-storey building with four blocks.

“A proposal was moved for constructing a new court complex after demolishing the current Dwarka court on the same plot. There was also another proposal for construction of a new medical college in Sector 14, near the law college. It was sent to (PWD) minister (Parvesh Sahib Singh) for perusal,” a senior government official said.

“But after going through the proposal and the cost of the project, the minister suggested that instead of demolishing the court which is in a good condition, it could be developed into a medical college,” the official added.

Officials said Singh also asked the department to construct a new district court complex on a 10-acre land available at Sector 14, near the law college.

The senior officer said Singh has approved the proposal and it will soon be presented before the Cabinet. “Once it receives Cabinet approval, funds will be sanctioned, tenders floated and civil work on ground will start.”

Further, officials said, once the court complex is ready, the district court will be vacated and shifted to the new complex. Following this, the complex will be developed into a medical college, “which will not take more than a week or two”, officials added.

“Currently, there are 79 courtrooms at the Dwarka court complex, of which 61 are functional. It not only houses civil and criminal courts of Southwest district but also Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal and family courts… It also has separate chambers for judges…,” the senior official said. Further, the complex has facilities like canteen, bank, treasury, post office, ATM and shops, among others.

“Considering all these, the PWD has come up with a revised proposal for developing the court complex into a new medical college. There are spaces in the court complex that can be developed into hostels and labs, etc…,” the official said.

“Also, with the Indira Gandhi Hospital situated right opposite the court in Sector 9, in future, students can take up internships and work in the hospital…”

On Singh suggesting construction of a new court complex near the law college, the official said, “Here too, the aim is that in future, students of the law college can take up internships at the upcoming district court and attend college at the same time… instead of commuting a lot…”

Officials said that currently, due to space crunch at the district court, the complex lacks a parking facility. “The proposed project will address this problem and also save the government money,” said the official.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dwarka Court Bar Association president Avnish Rana said, “There is an urgent need for at least 1,500 chambers, as the strength of the Bar is over 10,000… but only 350 chambers currently exist. These chambers are allotted to senior members of the Bar, and the rest do not even have a place to sit. Constructing 1,500 chambers on the vacant plot adjacent to the existing court building is not feasible. Such construction would only be possible on a larger plot of land.”

“On the other hand, if the chambers are constructed on the existing plot, the process may take up to 10 years. This is because the entire court building would first have to be demolished and then reconstructed,” he added.