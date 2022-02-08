Dwarka: Assailants flee after firing at 26-year-old doctor’s face

A 26-year-old resident doctor of RTR Hospital was allegedly shot in the face by unknown persons Monday night. Police said the doctor was standing outside the hospital building in Dwarka when unknown assailants came in a car, fired at him and fled.

The injured doctor, identified as Hemant, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. No arrests have been made in the case. The accused are absconding.

According to the police, they received a PCR call around 9 pm regarding the incident. Dr Hemant was standing near the emergency department when a group of assailants parked their car near the building. They got out and started firing at him. The police said one of the bullets hit Dr Hemant.

Locals tried to stop the accused, but they rushed back to the car and sped away. Sources said the guards at the hospital also closed the main gate to catch the men, but they didn’t stop the car and managed to escape.

Cops suspect the accused knew the doctor and opened fired at him over “personal enmity”. The doctor was first admitted to RTR Hospital and later shifted to another hospital. The police haven’t been able to record his statement yet because of his condition.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday posted a tweet saying, “An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from RTR Hospital, JP Kalan. The victim is undergoing treatment at hospital & is stable. A case under attempt to murder & Arms Act has been registered & multiple teams formed to nab the culprits.”