Dwarka accident twist: Police say younger sister ran over elderly couple, arrest her

In a dramatic turn of events, three days after a 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running over a 79-year-old doctor and his 62-year-old wife in Dwarka, the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested her 28-year-old sister, who is an assistant manager at a leading public sector bank, for the crime.

The police, during their investigation, found that the vehicle was being driven by the younger sister, Noopar Choudhary, at the time of the incident. Both sisters have now been taken in custody on charges of hit-and-run and for misleading the police.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said further probe is on. According to the police sources, Noopar only holds a learner’s license and feared losing her job in case she is named in an FIR.

Initial probe has revealed that she was allegedly checking her WhatsApp messages when she hit the couple, identified as Shanti Swroop Arora, a retired doctor, and his wife Anjula, both residents of APPU Enclave at Dwarka’s Sector 11. Their children are in the US.

“The incident was caught on camera. In the video, a Baleno hits the couple and runs over them. The driver comes out of the car, goes to the rear side of the vehicle and later calls somebody after taking her mobile phone from the car. People come to the spot and try to rescue the victims by pushing the hatchback. One of the victims is seen lying at the rear side of the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the officer added.

Noopar’s sister Deepakshi Choudhary accompanied the injured to Manipal hospital. “She stated that she was driving the vehicle and she committed the accident. She also produced her documents to the investigation officer and claimed during questioning that she was ‘thinking about something’ when she was driving. However, the family of the victim doubted whether her sister was actually driving the vehicle,” the officer said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the victims’ family members alleged that the car was driven by Deepakshi’s younger sister. “Police later checked other CCTV footage and found that the car was driven by her sister and within some minutes, when people were rescuing the couple, Deepakshi and her father reached at the spot and she confessed to the crime committed by her sister as they were scared Noopar would lose her job,” an officer said.

The accident took place at around 6.30 pm on April 4.