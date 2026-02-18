Dwarka accident: Police confirm accused was overspeeding; CCTV captures SUV, juvenile driver, sister

Weeks after a 23-year-old man was killed after an SUV, which was being driven by a juvenile, hit the youth’s two-wheeler in Dwarka, investigation has revealed that the accused was overspeeding and subsequently lost control over the car, police said.

Footage of the incident captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot, accessed by The Indian Express, shows the offending vehicle — a black Mahindra Scorpio — speeding near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka Sector 11 moments before the accident took place around 11:38 am on February 3. Passersby and commuters are also seen rushing to the spot soon after the crash. Around 11:44 am, the accused, a Class 10 student who was allegedly driving the car, and his sister are seen talking to two men, likely passersby, before the police are informed.

According to a senior police officer probing the case, the errant SUV driver and his sister were caught by commuters and handed over to police. Police also said the CCTV footage has been added to the investigation.

Victim Sahil Dhaneshra was mowed down by the speeding Scorpio while he was going to his mother Inna Makan’s office on his motorcycle, police said. Police later confirmed that the car was being driven by a 17-year-old who did not have a driving licence.

A taxi driver, identified as Ajit Singh, who was inside his vehicle, was also injured in the crash, an officer said. The Scorpio, after ramming into Sahil’s motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction, came to a halt only after hitting Ajit’s taxi, the officer added.

Singh was taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment, police said, adding that he had sustained critical injuries on the back and spinal cord.

In his statement to the police, the taxi driver said that he spotted the SUV dragging the motorcycle and approaching his car on his vehicle’s rear view mirror. Before he could act, the SUV, along with the motorcycle, crashed into his car from behind, he told police. Singh’s car then collided with a bus as a result of the impact of the crash, he also said.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, another video, recorded by a passerby on his mobile phone, has surfaced on social media. The accused driver and his sister are seen arguing with people present at the accident site and shifting the blame onto the victim. In the video, the two are surrounded by people during the heated argument.

The damaged vehicles are visible in the video, and Sahil can be seen lying motionless on the road alongside his mangled two-wheeler and its broken parts.