Dwarka ‘honour killing’: Cousin of woman whose husband was shot dead arrested

The woman's brother, absconding now, was arrested four years ago in a murder case and his connections with jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya helped the accused escape from the crime scene, said police sources.

Days after a 24-year-old man was shot dead and his wife left severely injured in Dwarka in what police suspected was a case of ‘honour killing’, the Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old cousin of the woman for the alleged murder. The accused Vicky was arrested from Rohtak, said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

The couple had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection after they had eloped and got married last August. On June 24, six or seven men, including the woman’s brother, cousin and uncle barged into their house at Ambrahi village in Dwarka and fired at them. The husband Vinay, a taxi driver, died while the 19-year-old wife Kiran has since then come through a critical condition in hospital.

Sources told The Indian Express that police have found CCTV footage of the accused on their way to Dwarka on the night of the incident in an SUV. Those in the vehicle were identified as Aman Dahiya, Kiran’s elder brother, Vicky and their uncle Shakti Dahiya. Aman was instigated by his uncle Shakti as they all decided to take revenge for their “name being sullied” after the wedding.

The woman’s brother, absconding now, was arrested four years ago in a murder case and his connections with jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya helped the accused escape from the crime scene, said police sources.

In an order dated August 19, 2020, Justice Raj Mohan Singh had asked the Sonepat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ascertain the truth in the allegations of threat by the couple in their petition. However, the couple’s advocate claimed Sonepat police did not take “concrete action” and also did not inform the Delhi police about the threat.