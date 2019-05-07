Duty free employee at Delhi airport helped smuggle gold, held

A 29-year-old employee of Delhi Duty Free Shop inside Delhi’s IGI Airport was among six people arrested Sunday for allegedly smuggling gold worth around Rs 60 lakh at the airport.

According to a senior official, two of the six accused were intercepted on their arrival from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. During questioning, the duo confessed to carrying 350 grams of gold, which they handed over to the Duty Free Shop employee inside a washroom. “Neither the two accused nor the Duty Free Shop employee knew each other. They were given a codeword by their handlers, which they shared with each other,” the official added.

The employee at the airport confessed to being a part of the smuggling ring, police said.

“He disclosed that he was supposed to give the gold to two other persons waiting outside the airport. He claimed that he was asked to go out and approach the duo without informing them of the plan. However, as the employee approached them, the duo got suspicious and sped up the car they were waiting in,” the official said.

Customs inspector Amit Khatri, who was following the employee, managed to get in the car and nab them.“Another man was intercepted after his arrival from Bahrain…,” the officials said.