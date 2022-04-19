DUTA writes to VC over non-payment of salaries in Delhi govt-funded colleges

The Delhi University Teachers’Association (DUTA) has written to the vice-chancellor over the non-payment of salaries to teachers in March in the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges because funds allegedly have not been released. DUTA has demanded that a special meeting of the Executive Council be convened on the matter.

They have suggested, “Delhi Govt nominees of the 28 Delhi Govt funded/maintained colleges be withdrawn from the Governing Bodies with immediate effect, as these GB’s couldn’t fulfil its duty to pay salaries on time to the employees” and that DU “should consider the takeover of 12 Delhi Govt funded colleges”.

“Your kind attention is drawn to a most pressing problem faced by teaching staff, non-teaching employees, contractual workers etc. involved in different services of 12 colleges of University of Delhi Colleges funded by Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Most of these colleges have not paid salaries to the teachers and employees for the month of March due to non-release of fund by Delhi Govt,” DUTA president A K Bhagi wrote to DU V-C Yogesh Singh Monday.

“It is becoming a new normal for the Govt. of NCT of Delhi to cut and delay the grants to 12 DU colleges funded by it, on a regular basis, resulting in irregular/delayed payment of salaries and other due payments like medical bills reimbursement, Children Education allowance, arrears on account of 7th pay revision and promotions, LTC etc,” said Bhagi.

The DUTA said the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had got audits done in these colleges but “found nothing” but they were still “reluctant to release adequate funds”. “Delhi Government has not only cut the grants of twelve colleges which are 100% funded by Delhi Government but Government of Delhi has also not released its five percent fund share to sixteen colleges which are partially funded (5% only) by Delhi Government,” the DUTA wrote.

“This grant cut has resulted in poor maintenance of general physical infrastructure of these colleges and severely hit the general cleanliness, laboratory facilities, class room facilities, clean water, maintenance of auditorium, seminar hall, gardens etc. This grant cut is nothing but penalizing staff and students of these colleges for no fault of theirs,” it wrote.

Bhagi said colleges were facing a deficit ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 20 crore.

“The Grant-cut to these colleges have also created hindrance and trouble to the enrolled students as well as those seeking admission in future for the want of required manpower of teaching, non-teaching staff and required physical infrastructure and facilities. On the direction of the Delhi Government many new courses were started in 2016/17 and seats were increased in these colleges but teaching and non-teaching positions remain the same. Rather on implementation of EWS quota in 2019, 25% additional seats have also been created, still no funds have increased to meet manpower as well physical infrastructure,” the DUTA said.

“The normal working of these 12 colleges as per University of Delhi rules is under serious threat as a new conflicting situation has emerged on administrative front too through an executive order, because the charge of these colleges is now being handed over to AOs appointed by the Government of Delhi. These appointments are not in order as per the University Statutes and therefore should be withdrawn immediately. Such attempts are nothing but unwarranted encroachment of Delhi Government over the administrative autonomy of these colleges,” it added.