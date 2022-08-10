DUTA to lead protest for ad hoc teacher absorption at Parliament today

August 10, 2022 10:52:35 am
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will lead a demonstration at Parliament Wednesday, demanding the absorption of existing ad hoc and temporary teachers in the university as permanent faculty.
They have called for classes to be suspended after 10 am for teachers to join the protest.
DUTA has been pressing for this demand through protests at the university. The demand is for a bill or regulation to be introduced in Parliament to absorb the ad-hoc teachers currently serving in the university.
Another demand of the protest is for the release of additional teaching positions with the implementation of the 10 per cent EWS expansion in the university.
Subscriber Only Stories
Last month, the Assistant Registrar (Colleges) wrote to the principals and directors of all colleges and institutions under DU, asking that the services of the existing ad-hoc teachers be continued till regular appointments of teaching staff are complete for those positions.
“The University realizes that the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 is on and appointment of teaching staff on regular basis may take some time, the University feels that services of existing teaching staff appointed on ad hoc basis as per the guidelines be not dispensed with/disengaged for the time being and they be allowed to continue on ad hoc basis on usual terms in the larger academic interests of students in various disciplines/subjects till regular appointments of teaching staff are made,” read the letter.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in an ethnic ensemble; see pics
IED recovered in Pulwama, police say ‘major tragedy averted’
Bees have a secret survival weapon that might surprise you
Tyson Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs Derek Chisora
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class X. Netizens find it inspiring
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags
How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’
Pakistan: TV journalist from ARY News arrested hours after channel taken off air
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to be unveiled
Amitabh Bachchan says he is trolled, receives ‘gaalis’ on social media: They write ‘kya samajhta hai apne aapko’