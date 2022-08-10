DUTA to lead protest for ad hoc teacher absorption at Parliament today

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will lead a demonstration at Parliament Wednesday, demanding the absorption of existing ad hoc and temporary teachers in the university as permanent faculty.

They have called for classes to be suspended after 10 am for teachers to join the protest.

DUTA has been pressing for this demand through protests at the university. The demand is for a bill or regulation to be introduced in Parliament to absorb the ad-hoc teachers currently serving in the university.

Another demand of the protest is for the release of additional teaching positions with the implementation of the 10 per cent EWS expansion in the university.

Last month, the Assistant Registrar (Colleges) wrote to the principals and directors of all colleges and institutions under DU, asking that the services of the existing ad-hoc teachers be continued till regular appointments of teaching staff are complete for those positions.

“The University realizes that the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 is on and appointment of teaching staff on regular basis may take some time, the University feels that services of existing teaching staff appointed on ad hoc basis as per the guidelines be not dispensed with/disengaged for the time being and they be allowed to continue on ad hoc basis on usual terms in the larger academic interests of students in various disciplines/subjects till regular appointments of teaching staff are made,” read the letter.