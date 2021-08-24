DUTA protests outside VC’s office as crucial Academic Council meeting on NEP is underway

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has started to protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office as a crucial Academic Council (AC) meeting, which will determine implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the university from the next academic year, began at 11 am Tuesday.

Supported by some student groups, the protest began at 10.30 am and will continue till 1.30 pm. DUTA has said that implementation of NEP will result in a “huge reduction of workload across the board and lead to retrenchment, which is totally unacceptable to the teaching community”.

At a meeting of the Standing Committee on Academic Matters on Monday, the NEP was passed with three of the 27 members dissenting.

The DUTA also wrote to Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi after Monday’s meeting. “The University has called a meeting of the Academic Council tomorrow to discuss issues that have very grave consequences for the teaching community. In this respect, we request that these matters be first discussed at all statutory levels such as Departments, Faculties and Staff Councils before being placed in the Academic Council,” the letter said.

“Such widespread discussions would enable the University to not take hasty steps towards implementation of the provisions of NEP 2020 (the four-year undergraduate programme with multiple entry/exit system). It would do well for the University to remember the disastrous implementation of the FYUP in 2013 and its subsequent withdrawal in 2014 after widespread protests by all stakeholders,” the association warned.

On the agenda, as part of implementation of the NEP, is scrapping of the MPhil programme from 2022-23. DU’s High-Powered Committee has also recommended “retaining the 3-year honours degree as well as assimilate in its structure the 4-year honours degree and 4-year honours degree with research”, besides “implementing both one-year and two-year post-graduate programmes”.