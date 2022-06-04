DUTA protests after Delhi’s Lakshmibai College ‘advertised for fewer posts in Hindi dept’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Friday held a flash protest outside Lakshmibai College against the decision of the principal and the governing body to advertise for fewer posts in the Hindi department as compared to the current number of teachers.

“The college appointed 17 teachers (7 permanent and 10 ad hoc) in the department of Hindi against the approved workload for more than five academic sessions and even in the current academic session 2021-22. The college has twice got the roster approved by the university on earlier occasions with a total of 17 teaching positions in the Hindi department of the college. However, the principal along with some vested interests and some members of the governing body have claimed that the workload of the Hindi department has been reduced to 15 posts whereas the department of Hindi has claimed to have a workload meant for 17 teachers,” said DUTA president A K Bhagi.

He said “workload calculations and requirements of teachers are assessed before the start of the academic session and not during the session or towards the end of the session”.

“Any new workload assessment can only be made in the new academic session i.e 2022-23. Therefore, the principal misinformed the university that there is a total requirement of 15 teachers in the Hindi Department… It is a clear case of misleading the University College branch with wrong facts supplied by the principal,” Bhagi asserted.

The DUTA has demanded an inquiry against the principal for “trying to victimise the working ad hoc teachers of the Hindi Department” and has sought that the approval of the roster of Lakshmibai College and advertisement given by the university be “immediately withdrawn”. They have also demanded that the governing body revisit its earlier decision and that the college “must correct the advertisement with 10 (ad-hoc) teaching positions in the Hindi department of the college at the earliest”.

When contacted, principal Pratyush Vatsala denied the allegations.