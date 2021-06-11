DU teachers’ association demands oxygen plant, hospital, special Covid leave

The university had earlier announced plans to set up oxygen plants in the North and South Campus.

In preparation of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has demanded setting up an oxygen plant on campus, along with “a fully equipped DU hospital”. It has also asked for ‘special COVID-care leave’ for teachers whose family members or they themselves fall prey to the illness.

The demands were discussed in a meeting with the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Registrar at the Vice Regal Lodge on Thursday.

“The DUTA discussed the proposal of setting up an oxygen plant through contribution of teachers/employees (as decided in the last DUTA Executive meeting). The VC assured that they are also exploring various ways of materialising it including requesting funds from the Government and various agencies,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

“The DUTA Office Bearers requested the University to expedite any clearance process etc which may be required for the same and distribute adequate number of oxygen concentrators amongst colleges and hostels,” he said.

Ray said they have also requested the “inclusion of elected members of the DUTA on the COVID Task Force of the University” and “demanded that a fully equipped Delhi University Hospital must also be planned for the immediate future”.

Ray also said the issue of teachers’ leave was discussed in the meeting.

“Owing to the staggered workload, teachers are working through the year. The delegation requested that teachers be given EL benefits (30 days) or equivalent days of Station Leave, which a teacher may avail in the period for which she/he is not assigned any classes or Special COVID-care leave to deal with illness of self and family members.

The University agreed to consider the matter,” he said.

He also said promotion of teachers was discussed as the date of promotion “required reconsideration”. Recently, The Indian Express had reported how DU’s rules regarding promotion had led some teachers alleging violation of seniority norms in the appointment of the Head of Department in Political Science.

The long standing issue of non-payment of salaries in the 12 DU colleges that are 100% funded by Delhi Government, were also brought up.

“The Office Bearers informed the University Officials that most colleges are facing shortage and may not be able to give salaries for June and many have not been able to give full salaries for May. It is important that the University reminds the Delhi Government about the promise of ₹28 crores to settle the issue of this existing gap in grants and requirements,” said Ray.