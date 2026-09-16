DUSU polls: Student wing membership not association with political party, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that mere membership of a student union, backed by a political party, would not be considered as an association with the party for contesting as a candidate in the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for Friday. A public interest litigation (PIL) moved before a division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia flagged violations of the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendation and the DUSU Constitution, which recommend disassociation of student elections and student representation from political parties. The Lyngdoh Committee had made recommendations for conducting free and fair campus elections following directions issued by the Supreme Court in 2006. The recommendations were subsequently implemented as guidelines for conducting campus elections.