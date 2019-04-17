DUSU head writes to police on rise in mobile snatching cases

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) has written to Delhi Police on the issue of “increasing incidents of mobile snatching in and around campus”. DUSU president Shakti Singh said if police do not take action in the matter, the union would protest against the force.

Advertising

“In our letter to the Delhi Police chief, we highlighted key issues concerning students such as an increase in cases of mobile snatching and thefts in and around campus and adjacent areas; unnecessary ‘extortion by traffic police personnel’ in the campus area; and unrestricted presence of Delhi Police personnel inside campus… Students’ security is being threatened by such ever-increasing incidents of mobile snatching and theft from their flats,” said Singh.

He said the letter was written “to convey our displeasure to the authority concerned against the casual and unethical attitude of Delhi Police personnel”.

Incidents of mobile snatching have been reported from North Campus, especially in Hudson Lane and Chhatra Marg. In December last year, a research student of Delhi School of Economics was allegedly stabbed in the back by mobile snatchers who stole his phone.

Reacting to the letter, DCP (North) Nupur Prasad said: “Deployment in the campus has been increased in the last two months because we have more personnel as compared to earlier. We’re not getting as many calls of snatching as we used to. If a case does come up, proper legal action is taken.”