Tight security as DUSU polls counting underway, NSUI in lead for president post after four rounds

The NSUI in the lead for the president’s post while Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is leading for the vice-president’s post after four rounds of counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union polls, a contest which is being shaped by social media visibility, caste-based mobilization and freebies, alongside the persistent issues of student housing and campus infrastructure.

Counting is underway in amidst heavy security deployment. Particular attention is being given to the counting centre itself and other vulnerable points where candidates, supporters and students are expected to gather as the results emerge, police said.

After the fours round of counting, the NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena is leading in the presidential race, followed by the ABVP’s Yash Dabas. The ABVP is in the lead for the posts of secretary and joint secretary, in both of which the NSUI is currently in the second place. However, for the vice-president’s post, Deepanshu Shokeen, who entered the race as an Independent after failing to get an NSUI ticket, is in the lead followed by the ABVP candidate.