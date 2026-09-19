DUSU Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: ABVP, NSUI in close contest for president’s post after 5th round of counting

Delhi University students during the campaign day before the DUSU elections in New Delhi. (Express photo by Afshana Ali)

As the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls began on Saturday, the fifth round of counting showed RSS-affiliated ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI in a close contest for the president’s post. ABVP stands ahead in the presidential race with 5790 votes, closely followed by NSUI (5737 votes).

The elections, which held significance in light of the recent student protests over the alleged paper leaks, saw 40.46 per cent voting. Among the major issues that were raised during this year’s campaign were student welfare, campus facilities, hostel accommodation and safety — which gained importance particularly after the collapse of a Satya Niketan PG building killed seven earlier this month.

Story continues below this ad As many as 1,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed for the elections, of which 960 were used on polling day. After polling, the police transported the EVMs to the Multipurpose Hall, where they have now been opened and are being counted. As counting progresses, police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed at strategic points, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are present across the campuses. The traffic curbs, announced in a university advisory, will remain in force on Saturday until the declaration of results. Live Updates Sep 19, 2026 11:27 AM IST What was the voter turnout on Friday? On Friday, 40.46% of the eligible student body had cast their votes, which is higher than the turnout in the past two years: 29.7% and 39.45% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Sep 19, 2026 10:59 AM IST As DUSU polls counting underway, check out which roads to avoid Roads closed G.C. Narang Road Cavalry Lane Diversion Points St. Stephen’s College Red Light Kranti Chowk Maurice Nagar Red Light Patel Chest Red Light Mall Road-Chhatra Marg T-Point University Road-G.C. Narang Cut Chhatra Marg-G.C. Narang Cut Sep 19, 2026 10:58 AM IST Who is ahead for President's post? According to early trends, ABVP's Yash Dabas was leading for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president's post, followed by NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, as counting of votes got underway at the university's North Campus. After the first round of counting, Dabas had clinched 1,305 votes, while Meena had won 1,191 votes. Left alliance candidate Ananya Raturi had polled 288 votes. A total of 3,270 votes were counted in the first round. Sep 19, 2026 10:51 AM IST Where are the traffic affected? Know here According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement is likely to be affected from 9 am to 6 pm owing to the counting of votes for DUSU elections According to an advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, commuters are advised to avoid the affected roads, follow diversions and refrain from roadside parking. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Traffic Advisory | 19.09.2026 In connection with the counting of votes for the DUSU Election 2026 at North Campus, traffic movement is likely to be affected from 0900 hrs to 1800 hrs on 19.09.2026. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected roads, follow diversions and refrain from roadside parking. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated. 📍 GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #dptrafficadvisory #dtpupdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 19, 2026 Sep 19, 2026 10:46 AM IST What's the status after 1st round of counting? As the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls began on Saturday, the first round of counting showed RSS-affiliated ABVP leading in two key posts: president and secretary. Independent candidates were ahead in the Vice-President and Joint Secretary posts. Sep 19, 2026 10:46 AM IST What are the DUSU elections for? After a close contest among the ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI, the results of Friday’s polls will now decide the composition of the DUSU panel for the 2026-27 academic session. Sep 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST Welcome to DUSU election result Live Blog! Hello! Welcome to the DUSU election results live blog. The elections concluded yesterday, and the results are awaited today. Will the ABVP retain its dominance on campuses? Or will the Left or NSUI be able to weaken it? Stay tuned to get back-to-back updates.

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