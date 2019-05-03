Dust storm, thunderstorm hits Delhi-NCR, rains likely to bring some respite from intense heat

For the second consecutive day, Delhi-National Capital Region Friday witnessed dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by light rains. In its latest bulletin, the IMD has forecast thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph at some places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Places like Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Delhi, Shahdara, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad are likely to witness thunderstorm with light rains, as per weather agency Skymet Weather.

The change of weather in the city for the past two days is being attributed to the sudden bout of snowfall in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and the weather disturbance in the eastern coastal region.

According to the meteorological station located in Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature reached 24.8 degrees Celsius. Relative Humidity was recorded at 54 per cent.

On Thursday, the IMD had predicted dust storm, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR which was expected to prevail till Friday. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius.