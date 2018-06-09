Delhi weather HIGHLIGHTS: Services on Delhi Metro’s Red and Blue Line affected due to dust storm

The sky turned completely dark at 5.30 pm, about two hours earlier than usual, as rains lashed parts of south Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The sky turned completely dark at 5.30 pm, about two hours earlier than usual, as rains lashed parts of south Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Dust storm and strong winds hit Delhi and the national capital region on Saturday, bringing respite from sweltering heat that saw maximum temperatures hovering around 41 degrees Celsius for the past 10 days. The dust storm had an immediate impact and brought the maximum temperature down to 36 degrees from 39 degrees Celsius.

The sky turned completely dark at 5.30 pm, about two hours earlier than usual, as rains lashed parts of Delhi, including Chhatarpur, Green Park, RK Puram and Akbar Road. The Met department had predicted rains or squall in the afternoon. Private forecaster Skymet said humid winds had increased the moisture levels across the northwestern plains and as a result, light to moderate rains and thundershowers were expected on June 9 and June 10 across the region.