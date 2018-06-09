Delhi weather HIGHLIGHTS: Services on Delhi Metro’s Red and Blue Line affected due to dust storm

Dust storm and strong winds hit Delhi and the national capital region on Saturday, bringing respite from sweltering heat that saw maximum temperatures hovering around 41 degrees Celsius for the past 10 days. The dust storm had an immediate impact and brought the maximum temperature down to 36 degrees from 39 degrees Celsius.
The sky turned completely dark at 5.30 pm, about two hours earlier than usual, as rains lashed parts of Delhi, including Chhatarpur, Green Park, RK Puram and Akbar Road. The Met department had predicted rains or squall in the afternoon. Private forecaster Skymet said humid winds had increased the moisture levels across the northwestern plains and as a result, light to moderate rains and thundershowers were expected on June 9 and June 10 across the region.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrates of the affected areas to immediately provide compensation to families of those killed and said no laxity will be tolerated. Expressing grief over the deaths, he said the state government will extend all possible help to those hit by dust storms and related incidents, according to the spokesman.
As many as 26 people were killed due to dust storms and lightning in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official spokesman said. Dust storms and lightning hit places in 11 districts of the state on Friday night, resulting in the death of 26 people, he said. While five deaths each were reported from Jaunpur and Sultanpur, four died in Unnao, three each died in Chandauli and Bahraich, two in Rae Bareli and one each in Mirzapur, Sitapur, Amethi and Pratapgarh, the spokesman said.
Services on the Red Line and Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were affected briefly due to some snags on a few stretches after a dust storm. "Due to sudden dust storm and rain around 5 pm, there were a few cases of track circuit signalling drop reported on Line 1 (Red Line) and Line 3 (Blue Line) and external object striking overhead electrification near Janakpuri East," a senior DMRC official said. "This had no major impact on overall services, except minor regulation of trains on affected stretches. Trains on all lines are running normal otherwise," he said.
No damage to property or human life due to strong winds and dust storm was reported immediately from anywhere in Delhi or its suburbs. The sudden change in weather conditions also caused traffic snarls at many places on roads crowded with weekenders. Rains dropped the temperature to 34 degrees Celsius, six degrees less than the maximum recorded on Friday, according to private weather forecaster Skymet.
Light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated dust storm activity will continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and many parts of West Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours. Most places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir will also see moderate to heavy rainfall.
As many as 27 incoming flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday evening following a powerful dust storm and rain, officials said. An IGIA official said the diversions took place between 5 pm and 6 pm. "Till 6.00 p.m. 27 flights have been diverted due to the weather condition," the official told IANS.
The monsoon officially arrived in Mumbai on Saturday and hit the city and other parts of Maharashtra with full fury, disrupting flights, the suburban train system and road traffic, besides claiming two lives. There were at least two incidents of building crashes here as water-logging was reported from several parts and in adjoining Thane, one person was electrocuted and another was killed due to a lightning strike. Follow live updates here.
Even as the sudden rainfall brought the much-needed respite from the heat for Delhiites, power blackout was reported in some parts of Faridabad. Trees were uprooted in many parts of Delhi-NCR due to gusty winds, which reached a speed of 70-80 kmph. There was no report of damage to property or casualties as yet.
Akbar Road, Dwarka, RK Puram, Chhatarpur is witnessing heavy rainfall. ANI reports that about 18 flights have been diverted due to thunderstorm and rain in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways has issued an advisory and said some of the flights might be affected. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, some of our flights to & from Delhi have been affected," the airline tweeted.
The Met department had earlier today predicted that there will be strong winds of 70-80 kmph this evening, and light rain. It was a humid morning in Delhi today as the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 71 per cent. The maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius.
Welcome to our live blog. A dust storm, with winds gusting up to 70 kmph, hit the city this evening, taking residents by surprise. The weatherman said light rain was witnessed in many areas.