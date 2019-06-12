Dust storm hits Delhi NCR, heavy showers likely tonight

A severe dust storm swept across Delhi NCR on Wednesday, with heavy showers expected in parts of the capital later in the evening.

Advertising

“Clouding in #Delhi and NCR, intense #DelhiRains ahead. Expect some parts to see heavy showers as well. Stay safe folks!” Skymet Weather said in a tweet.

Owing to the poor visibility conditions, operations at the Delhi International airport have been temporarily halted, according to news agency ANI. According to flightradar24.com, there is a disruption of around 18 minutes in departures.

A MeT official attributed the sudden change in weather to the western disturbance, saying it is likely to bring down the temperature. The intense dust storm has led to falling of trees at a few places in Noida.

The Palam observatory recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 32.4 degrees on Wednesday.

Advertising

Meanwhile, several states along the western coast are bracing for Cyclone Vayu which turned into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. According to latest weather bulletin, the cylcone slight changed course and would now hit Gujarat coast anywhere between Veraval in the south and Dwarka in the west in the afternoon Thursday

The cyclone is now situated around 280 km south of and is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around afternoon of Thursday, a release by the Meteorological Centre said.