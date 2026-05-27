Dust mitigation in focus, Delhi to redevelop five key corridors

Officials said the LG emphasised that the transformation should aim at making these heavily traffic-laden stretches totally free of road dust and the resultant ambient air pollution, as outlined by the air quality watchdog, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The Delhi Government is set to revamp five busy corridors in the Capital as “model road” stretches in an effort to transform them into dust-free, green, and pedestrian-friendly transit corridors with round-the-clock activity, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the five key roads identified for the “model road” project on a pilot basis are: Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma; Minto Road–Aruna Asaf Ali Marg–Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate; Netaji Subhash Marg–Shanti Van–Mahatma Gandhi Marg (along the Yamuna)–ITO–IT Estate Metro Station; Dhaula Kuan–Jail Road/Cariappa Marg–Tilak Nagar Crossing and Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar–Rajouri Garden on Najafgarh Road, officials added.

Once redevelopment is completed, officials said, the five transit corridors will not only serve as models of dust mitigation but will also be transformed into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented, and recreational stretches functional on a 24×7 basis.