Dust mitigation in focus, Delhi to redevelop five key corridors

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The Delhi Government is set to revamp five busy corridors in the Capital as “model road” stretches in an effort to transform them into dust-free, green, and pedestrian-friendly transit corridors with round-the-clock activity, officials said on Tuesday.
According to officials, the five key roads identified for the “model road” project on a pilot basis are: Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma; Minto Road–Aruna Asaf Ali Marg–Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate; Netaji Subhash Marg–Shanti Van–Mahatma Gandhi Marg (along the Yamuna)–ITO–IT Estate Metro Station; Dhaula Kuan–Jail Road/Cariappa Marg–Tilak Nagar Crossing and Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar–Rajouri Garden on Najafgarh Road, officials added.
Once redevelopment is completed, officials said, the five transit corridors will not only serve as models of dust mitigation but will also be transformed into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented, and recreational stretches functional on a 24×7 basis.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress made so far in the redevelopment of these corridors through coordination between the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi and the respective road-owning agencies.
Officials said the LG emphasised that the transformation should aim at making these heavily traffic-laden stretches totally free of road dust and the resultant ambient air pollution, as outlined by the air quality watchdog, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
“The LG also stressed that the exercise should succeed in bringing the people of the city close to these stretches of roads so as to instil ownership of these public assets in them. This, in turn, will ensure safety, security, and proper maintenance, apart from providing much-needed open recreational spaces,” an official said.
Explaining the concept of the model road, a senior official said the roads will be equipped with a fool-proof stormwater drainage system to ensure that no flooding takes place, which will consequently prevent silt from being left behind. With flooding brought under control, commuting and traffic flow during rains will be smoother, and the absence of silt will ensure there is no dust pollution.
Officials also said that the central verges along these stretches will be developed scientifically, with grass carpeting and a piped watering facility, thereby eliminating silt spillage caused when tankers are used for watering. “This, apart from achieving dust control, will also result in ending the traffic congestion caused due to the movement of slow-moving watering tankers,” \the official said.
In addition to these measures, the project also envisages the development of integrated pedestrian pathways with cycle tracks, interspersed with public utilities and resting shelters. Movable vendor spaces integrated with cultural and informal craft bazaars for a night-time economy, quality street lighting, short-duration parking, and security surveillance for the safety of women and children are also on the cards, officials said.
Further, officials added that the LG directed the SPA to come up with designs ensuring that pavements are laid with materials that are adequately porous to facilitate water seepage, yet strong enough to require minimal maintenance.
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