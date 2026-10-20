Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for South, East, West Delhi: Check timing, curbs & diversions

Delhi Dussehra traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory on Tuesday, warning commuters of possible congestion and diversions in East, West and South Delhi due to large gatherings and heavy traffic movement in view of Dussehra celebrations.

In a social media post, the police said traffic diversions will be imposed between 5 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday in areas of East Delhi, including NH-24, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A, Road No. 56 and Vikas Marg.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DUSSEHRA CELEBRATIONS – 20.10.2026 In view of the Dussehra celebrations on 20.10.2026, heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement is expected in East Delhi. Traffic diversions will remain in effect, as required, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the following roads: * NH-24

* Road No. 57

* Road No. 57A

* Road No. 56

* Vikas Marg GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and park only at designated parking places. Avoid roadside parking. * Drive carefully, remain patient and follow traffic rules, diversion signs and directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed in the area. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 19, 2026

In Dwarka, the traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM in view of the Dussehra celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a social media post.

“In connection with Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka on 20.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, use alternative routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions,” the social media post read.

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It warned of restrictions in routes, including, Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), Road No. 203, Road No. 224, Road No. 205, Road No. 226, and Dwarka Expressway.

In connection with Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka on 20.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, use alternative routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory

#DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 20, 2026

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches wherever possible.

The traffic police also issued advisories warning commuters of traffic restrictions in areas, including Chittaranjan Park, Greater Kailash, Dwarka and parts of East Delhi.

The restrictions will affect the Outer Ring Road stretch between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill Flyover, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near C R Park, and August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

Traffic movement may also be affected on M B Road (Mehrauli-Badarpur Road) between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard, Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats in Kalkaji and Jamia Hamdard, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover.

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The affected stretches also include Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover, along with internal roads in and around C R Park and Greater Kailash-II.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DURGA PUJA CELEBRATIONS 2026 In view of Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II from 16–20 October 2026, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily. Devotees and commuters are advised to use Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, refrain from unauthorised parking and allow extra travel time. Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with personnel on duty. 📢 Please refer to the detailed traffic advisory for restrictions and affected routes. #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DurgaPuja2026 #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 19, 2026

The traffic police have issued the following instructions for motorists:

Avoid the roads where diversions are likely and allow extra time for travel.

Park vehicles only in designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking.

Follow diversion signs and instructions from traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas.

Remain patient and watch out for pedestrians, particularly near Dussehra celebration venues.

The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed personnel at key junctions near major Ramlila venues, including Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate, where large crowds are expected.

A police official said special traffic arrangements had been in place in the Central Range for the past 10 days, since the Ramlila events began. With a larger turnout expected on Dussehra, along with VIP movement, personnel have been deployed at nearby junctions to manage traffic, guide visitors and ensure smooth movement around the venues.